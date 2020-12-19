Lawrence County added four more COVID-19 deaths and 119 new positive cases on Satrurday, state health officials reported.
The death total now stands at 106. There were 91 new confirmed cases 28 probable cases reported Saturday. There were 162 negative test results.
The county’s case totals are 3,655 since the beginning of the pandemic, with 2,872 confirmed and 783 probable.
At UPMC Jameson, there are 17 COVID-19 patients hospitalized, up three from Friday.
Data reported to the state Health Department indicate there are 12 available ICU beds in the hospital with 12 currently staffed. At the hospital, six COVID-19 ventilators are in use and five adult patients are in the COVID-19 intensive care unit.
The state reported 9,834 new cases on Saturday, bringing the total to 548,489.
Statewide positivity from Dec. 4-10 stood at 16.2 percent, up from 14.4 percent from Nov. 27 through Dec. 3.
There were 217 new deaths reported across the state, bringing the total to 13,825.
Out of the total deaths, 8,065 were residents at nursing or personal care facilities.
Additionally, there are 6,147 individuals hospitalized statewide with COVID-19, double the peak in the spring. Of that number, 1,232 patients are in the intensive care unit.
