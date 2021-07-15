Lawrence County reported four confirmed COVID-19 cases Thursday, state health officials said.
The county’s death total stayed at 216. One previously probable case is now considered confirmed
The county’s totals since the beginning of the pandemic are 7,723 cases (5,540 confirmed, 2,183 probable).
In Lawrence County, 33,120 partial doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered, up 60 from Wednesday.
There have been 33,613-545 full vaccination doses administered, up 68 from Wednesday.
The number of Pennsylvanians who are fully vaccinated is up to 5,584,718, which is 61.4 percent of the eligible population. So far, 5,790,154 residents have received one dose.
At UPMC Jameson Hospital, there is one COVID-19 patient. The state health department reported no adult ICU beds are available with six currently staffed.
There are no COVID-19 ventilators in use and no adult patients in the COVID-19 intensive care unit.
The state reported 425 new cases and 10 new deaths on Thursday, bringing the respective totals to 1,215,352 and 27,7782.
The statewide percent positivity for the week of July 2 to July 8 increased to 1.2 percent from 1.1 percent.
