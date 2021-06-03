Lawrence County reported four new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, state health officials reported.
The death count stayed at 211.
The county’s case totals are 7,597 since the beginning of the pandemic with 5,468 confirmed and 2,129 probable.
Of the new cases, all four were confirmed.
So far, 31,939 partial doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Lawrence County, an increase of 77 since Wednesday.
There have been 28,822 full vaccinations administered, which is an increase of 165 since Wednesday.
The number of people in Pennsylvania who received both doses is now up to 4,757,919.
There are 5,921,016 Pennsylvanians who have received one dose.
At UPMC Jameson, there are four COVID-19 patients hospitalized.
Data reported to the Pennsylvania Health Department indicates there are no available adult ICU beds in the hospital with five currently staffed.
In the hospital, there are two COVID-19 ventilators in use and two adult patients in the COVID-19 intensive care unit.
Pennsylvania reported 659 new cases Thursday, bringing the statewide total to 1,204,099.
There were 36 new deaths reported Thursday, bringing the total to 27,295.
Of the state’s eligible population, 71.3 percent have received a first dose of the vaccine and 58.6 percent of the eligible population is fully vaccinated.
The statewide percent positivity for the week of May 21 to May 27 decreased to 3.8 percent from 4.5 percent.
