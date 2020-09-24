HARRISBURG — Lawrence County added four new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, Pennsylvania health officials reported.
The county is at 441 confirmed and 68 probable cases for a total of 505. Three of the new cases Thursday were confirmed and one was probable.
The death count stayed at 23 after another county resident's death was reported Wednesday.
Since the beginning of the pandemic, there have been 7,476 negative tests, an increase of 50 since Wednesday's report.
At UPMC Jameson, there are no COVID-19 patient hospitalized or on ventilators.
In eight Lawrence County long-term care facilities, there was one new test result among patients. Cumulatively, 53 employees and 42 patients have tested positive for the virus. Eight people have died in these facilities.
Statewide, there were an additional 853 positive cases on Thursday, raising the statewide total to 153,397 since the beginning of the pandemic.
There were 17 more deaths statewide reported Tuesday, bringing the total to 8,079.
