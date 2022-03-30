COVID-19 update for March 30
|State
|County
|New cases
|560
|5
|Total cases
|2,780,481
|18,917
|New deaths
|22
|0
|Total deaths
|44,260
|412
|Vaccination rate
|73.4%
|62.8%
Lawrence County reported five new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, state health officials said.
The death count stayed at 412. There have been 10 deaths in March. There were 25 in February, 43 in January, 40 in December and 32 in November.
There were three new confirmed and two probable cases reported.
The county’s totals since the beginning of the pandemic are 18,917 cases (13,079 confirmed, 5,838 probable).
At UPMC Jameson Hospital, there is one COVID-19 patient.
The state health department reported one adult ICU bed is available with six staffed. There are no adult COVID-19 patients in the ICU and none on a ventilator.
In Lawrence County, 47,719 partial vaccine doses have been administered.
So far, 42,287 full doses have been given out.
Among 5- to 11-year-olds in the county, 988 partial doses and 866 full doses have been administered.
Statewide, 8,244,380 partial vaccinations have been administered and 7,299,076 full doses have been given out.
The number of booster shots given since Aug. 31 is now up to 3,293,548.
