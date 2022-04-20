COVID-19 update for April 20
|State
|County
|New cases
|1,247
|5
|Total cases
|2,800,317
|18,969
|New deaths
|11
|0
|Total deaths
|44,550
|414
|Vaccination rate
|73.7%
|63.0%
FROM STAFF REPORTS
Lawrence County reported five new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, state health officials said.
There were no new deaths reported. The death count stayed at 414.
There have been two deaths in April, 10 in March, 25 in February, 43 in January, 40 in December and 32 in November.
The county’s totals since the beginning of the pandemic are 18,969 cases (13,112 confirmed, 5,857 probable).
At UPMC Jameson Hospital, there are no COVID-19 patients.
The state health department reported no adult ICU beds are available with seven staffed.
There are no adult COVID-19 patients in the ICU and none on a ventilator.
In Lawrence County, 47,898 partial vaccine doses have been administered, up 32. So far, 43,585 full doses have been given out, up 41.
Statewide, 8,292,623 partial vaccinations have been administered and 7,360,342 full doses have been given out.
The number of booster shots given since Aug. 31 is now up to 3,358,353.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.