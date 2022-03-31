Lawrence County reported five new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, state health officials said.
The death count stayed at 412. There have been 10 deaths in March. There were 25 in February, 43 in January, 40 in December and 32 in November.
There were five new confirmed and one fewer probable cases reported.
The county’s totals since the beginning of the pandemic are 18,921 cases (13,084 confirmed, 5,837 probable).
At UPMC Jameson Hospital, there are no COVID-19 patients.
The state health department reported no adult ICU beds are available with seven staffed. There are no adult COVID-19 patients in the ICU and none on a ventilator.
In Lawrence County, 47,729 partial vaccine doses have been administered, up 10.
So far, 42,303 full doses have been given out, up 16.
Among 5- to 11-year-olds in the county, 986 partial doses and 867 full doses have been administered.
Statewide, 8,246,225 partial vaccinations have been administered and 7,300,984 full doses have been given out.
The number of booster shots given since Aug. 31 is now up to 3,296,214.
