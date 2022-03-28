New Castle, PA (16103)

Today

On and off snow showers this evening. Breaks in the overcast later. Low around 15F. WNW winds at 10 to 15 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph. Chance of snow 30%..

Tonight

On and off snow showers this evening. Breaks in the overcast later. Low around 15F. WNW winds at 10 to 15 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph. Chance of snow 30%.