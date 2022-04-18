COVID-19 update for April 18
|.
|State
|County
|New cases
|692
|5
|Total cases
|2,798,299
|18,964
|New deaths
|14
|0
|Total deaths
|44,488
|414
|Vaccination rate
|73.7%
|63.0%
FROM STAFF REPORTS
Lawrence County reported five new COVID-19 cases over the weekend, state health officials said.
There were no new deaths reported. The death count is now up to 414. There have been two deaths in April, 10 in March, 25 in February, 43 in January, 40 in December and 32 in November.
There were four new confirmed and six probable cases reported.
The county’s totals since the beginning of the pandemic are 18,964 cases (13,109 confirmed, 5,855 probable).
The state Department of Health registered 692 new cases on Monday, the lowest total in the past week. The state’s seven-day rolling average of new cases now sits at 1,222. It has increased for seventh consecutive days and is the highest it has been since early March.
At UPMC Jameson Hospital, there are two COVID-19 patients.
The state health department reported no adult ICU beds are available with six staffed.
There are no adult COVID-19 patients in the ICU and none on a ventilator.
In Lawrence County, 47,898 partial vaccine doses have been administered, up 32. So far, 43,587 full doses have been given out, up 41.
Among 5- to 11-year-olds in the county, 994 partial doses and 875 full doses have been administered.
Statewide, 8,288,481 partial vaccinations have been administered and 7,355,282 full doses have been given out.
The number of booster shots given since Aug. 31 is now up to 3,352,815.
