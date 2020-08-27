HARRISBURG — Lawrence County added five new positive COVID-19 cases on Thursday, Pennsylvania health officials reported.
The county increased its total to 450 — which includes 392 confirmed and 58 probable, an increase of three and two, respectively. Since the beginning of the pandemic, there have been 6,515 negative tests, an increase of 74.
At UPMC Jameson, there are nine COVID-19 patients hospitalized. One of them is on a ventilator.
In eight Lawrence County long-term care facilities, 51 employees and 41 patients so far have tested positive for the virus. No increases in those numbers were reported Thursday. Eight people have died in these facilities.
An additional 620 people tested positive for the virus across Pennsylvania, according to Thursday's numbers, raising the statewide total to 131,156 since the beginning of the pandemic, according to the state Health Department.
There were 11 new death were reported Thursday across Pennsylvania.
The statewide death count is 7,635.
