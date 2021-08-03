Lawrence County reported eight new confirmed COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, state health officials reported.
There were eight probable cases reported in Lawrence County. The death count stayed at 218.
The county’s totals since the beginning of the pandemic are 7,874 cases (5,624 confirmed, 2,250 probable).
In Lawrence County, 34,639 partial doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered, up 72 from Monday.
There have been 33,802 full vaccination doses administered, up 25 from Monday.
The number of Pennsylvanians who are fully vaccinated is up to 5,727,429, which is 63.2 percent of the eligible population.
So far, 5,939,723 residents have received one dose.
At UPMC Jameson Hospital, there are six COVID-19 patients, up from three on Monday.
The state health department reported no adult ICU beds are available with five currently staffed.
There are no COVID-19 ventilators in use and no adult patients in the COVID-19 intensive care unit.
The state also reported 1,442 cases and 11 new deaths Tuesday, bringing the respective totals to 1,228,961 and 27,868.
The statewide percent positivity for the week of July 23 to July 29 increased to 3.9 percent from 2.6 percent.
