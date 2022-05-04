COVID-19 update for May 4
|.
|State
|County
|New cases
|2,615
|8
|Total cases
|2,827,882
|19,030
|New deaths
|20
|0
|Total deaths
|44,733
|416
|Vaccination rate
|73.9%
|63.2%
FROM STAFF REPORTS
Lawrence County reported five new confirmed COVID-19 cases on Wednesday.
The death count stayed at 416.
There were four deaths in April, 10 in March, 25 in February, 43 in January, 40 in December and 32 in November.
The county’s totals since the beginning of the pandemic are 19,030 cases (13,143 confirmed, 5,887 probable).
At UPMC Jameson Hospital, there are no COVID-19 patients.
The state health department reported one adult ICU bed is available with six staffed.
There are no adult COVID-19 patients in the ICU and none on a ventilator.
Across Pennsylvania, 7,393,976 doses providing full vaccination status have been given out. In Lawrence County, 43,824 doses providing full vaccination status have been provided.
