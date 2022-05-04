Coronavirus stock new

COVID-19 update for May 4

. State County
New cases 2,615 8
Total cases 2,827,882 19,030
New deaths 20 0
Total deaths 44,733 416
Vaccination rate 73.9% 63.2%

FROM STAFF REPORTS

Lawrence County reported five new confirmed COVID-19 cases on Wednesday.

The death count stayed at 416.

There were four deaths in April, 10 in March, 25 in February, 43 in January, 40 in December and 32 in November.

The county’s totals since the beginning of the pandemic are 19,030 cases (13,143 confirmed, 5,887 probable).

At UPMC Jameson Hospital, there are no COVID-19 patients.

The state health department reported one adult ICU bed is available with six staffed.

There are no adult COVID-19 patients in the ICU and none on a ventilator.

Across Pennsylvania, 7,393,976 doses providing full vaccination status have been given out. In Lawrence County, 43,824 doses providing full vaccination status have been provided.

Tags

Trending Video

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.