HARRISBURG — Lawrence County added eight new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, the Pa. Department of Health reported.
The cases included four confirmed and four probable cases. The county's death toll stayed at 11 after adding two on Friday. There were 4,355 negative tests reported in the county on Saturday.
In Lawrence County long-term care facilities, there were two new positive cases reported among patients and one new case among employees. To date, there have been 39 employees test positive and 17 patients across seven facilities. There have been two deaths in long-term care facilities.
Statewide, Pennsylvania added 1,054 new cases on Saturday. To date, there have been 106,625 cases and 7,114 deaths.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.