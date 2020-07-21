HARRISBURG — Lawrence County added eight new positive COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, the Pa. Department of Health reported.
The county is now up to 243 positive reported cases. That includes 214 confirmed cases and 29 probable cases. There were 4,103 negative tests reported on Tuesday in the county.
In long-term care facilities there were no new cases reported among patients, but one new case reported by an employee. To date, there have been 36 positive cases reported among patients and 12 among employees. The county death count stayed at nine, with the last death being reported on June 20.
Statewide, there were 1,027 additional positive cases reported Tuesday and 20 new deaths. That brings the totals to 102,765 cases and 7,038 deaths.
Allegheny is reporting an increase of 139 cases and Philadelphia is reporting an increase of 168 new cases.
The number of tests administered within the last 7 days between July 14 and July 20 is 155,796 with 5,996 positive cases. There were 22,287 test results reported to the department through 10 p.m., July 20. These results represent the total number of tests administered.
“As the state has put in place new mitigation efforts to offset recent case increases, we must renew our commitment to protecting against COVID-19 by wearing a mask, practicing social distancing and following the requirements set forth in the orders for bars and restaurants, gatherings and telework,” Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said. “Pennsylvania has been a model for the country on how to reopen effectively using a careful, measured approach. However, we know the virus has not gone away as we see cases rise, so we must work together to stop another surge.”
Mask-wearing is required in all businesses and whenever leaving home. Consistent mask-wearing is critical to preventing the spread of COVID-19.
There are 637 patients who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure, which are considered probable cases and not confirmed cases. There are 952,998 patients who have tested negative to date. Of the patients who have tested positive to date the age breakdown is as follows:
1% are ages 0-4;
1% are ages 5-12;
Nearly 3% are ages 13-18;
Nearly 9% are ages 19-24;
37% are ages 25-49;
23% are ages 50-64; and
25% are ages 65 or older.
Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. The department is seeing significant increases in the number of COVID-19 cases among younger age groups, particularly 19 to 24-year-olds. An alert was sent to healthcare providers about the changing COVID-19 case demographics, as there are more cases in younger age groups than in those 50-64 and 65+. The following regions have seen significant increases among 19 to 24-year-olds in each month from April to present in July:
SW – Approximately 5 percent of cases in April to nearly 21 percent of cases so far in July;
SE – Nearly 5 percent of cases in April to approximately 18 percent of cases so far in July;
NE – Approximately 6 percent of cases in April to approximately 16 percent of cases so far in July;
NW – Nearly 7 percent of cases in April to nearly 14 percent of cases so far in July; and
NC – Approximately 8 percent of cases in April to nearly 13 percent of cases so far in July.
SC – Approximately 7 percent of cases in April to 13 percent of cases so far in July.
In nursing and personal care homes, there are 18,789 resident cases of COVID-19, and 3,647 cases among employees, for a total of 22,436 at 798 distinct facilities in 60 counties. Out of the total deaths, 4,809 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities.
Approximately 7,619 of the total cases are in health care workers.
