Lawrence County added another COVID-19 death and 86 new positive cases in Monday's two-day report, state health officials reported.
The death total now stands at 107.
Of the new positive cases, 42 came on Sunday and 44 on Monday, with 71 being confirmed and 15 probable. There were 216 negative test results reported.
The county’s case totals are 3,741 since the beginning of the pandemic, with 2,943 confirmed and 798 probable.
At UPMC Jameson, there are 23 COVID-19 patients hospitalized, up six from Saturday.
Data reported to the state Health Department indicate there are eight available ICU beds in the hospital with 12 currently staffed. At the hospital, four COVID-19 ventilators are in use and five adult patients are in the COVID-19 intensive care unit.
The state reported a combined 15,100 new cases on Sunday (7,213) and Monday (7,887), bringing the total to 563,589.
Statewide positivity from Dec. 11-17 stood at 15.8 percent, down from 16.2 last week.
There were 156 new deaths reported across the state combined on Saturday (99) and Sunday (57), bringing the total to 13,981.
Out of the total deaths, 8,079 were residents at nursing or personal care facilities.
Additionally, there are 6,074 individuals hospitalized statewide with COVID-19, double the peak in the spring.
