Another Lawrence County resident died due to COVID-19 while cases increased by 52, state health officials reported Tuesday.
The county death count now stands at 93 from the beginning of the pandemic. There were 24 new confirmed cases and 28 new probable cases reported Tuesday.
The county’s case totals are 3,294 since the beginning of the pandemic, with 2,576 confirmed and 718 probable.
At UPMC Jameson, there are 19 COVID-19 patients hospitalized, up by two from Monday.
Data reported to the state Health Department indicate there are two available ICU beds in the hospital out of a total of 12. At the hospital, six COVID-19 ventilators are in use. Six adult patients are in the COVID-19 intensive care unit.
The state reported 9,556 new cases on Tuesday, bringing the total to 509,320.
Statewide percent positivity from Dec. 4 through Dec. 11 stood at 16.2 percent, up from 14.4 percent from Nov. 27 through Dec. 3.
There were 270 new deaths reported across the state, bringing the total to 12,890. Out of the total deaths, 7,532 were residents at nursing or personal care facilities.
Additionally, there are 6,026 individuals hospitalized statewide with COVID-19, double the peak in the spring. Of that number, 1,249 patients are in the intensive care unit and 697 COVID-19 ventilators are in use.
The highest rate of cases are found among 20- to 29-year-olds totaling 90,563 cases statewide. The lowest rate of cases are found among those between newborns to 9-year-olds (13,673) as well as over 100-year-olds (568).
