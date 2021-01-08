Lawrence County reported another death and 84 new cases on Friday, according to state health department officials.
The county death count now stands at 136. Of those, 57 occurred in December.
Of the total cases, 52 were confirmed and 32 were probable.
The county’s case totals are 4,663 since the beginning of the pandemic, with 3,623 confirmed and 1,040 probable. There were 121 negative tests reported.
Lawrence County entered its 11th consecutive week of a substantial level of community transmission on Monday. All 67 counties statewide entered a fourth consecutive week of a substantial level of community transmission.
So far, 778 partial doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Lawrence County.
At UPMC Jameson, there are 18 COVID-19 patients hospitalized, up three from Thursday. Data reported to the state Health Department indicates there are five available adult ICU beds in the hospital with 12 currently staffed.
At the hospital, four COVID-19 ventilators are in use and five adult patients are in the COVID-19 intensive care unit.
The state reported 10,178 new cases on Friday, bringing the statewide total to 703,265.
Statewide positivity rates from Dec. 25-31 stood at 15 percent. There were 215 new deaths reported across the state, bringing the total to 17,394. Of the total deaths, 9,333 have been residents of nursing or personal care facilities, 57 of which occurred in Lawrence County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.