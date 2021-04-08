Lawrence County reported another COVID-19 death and 29 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, state health officials reported.
The death count is now at 198.
The county’s case totals are 6,818 since the beginning of the pandemic with 5,004 confirmed and 1,814 probable.
There were 35 new negative tests, totaling 19,276.
So far, 20,823 partial doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Lawrence County, an increase of 214 from Wednesday. There have been 14,638 full vaccinations administered, an increase of 261 from Wednesday.
The number of people in Pennsylvania who received both doses is now up to 2,125,826. There are 3,779,961 Pennsylvanians who have received one dose.
At UPMC Jameson, there are nine COVID-19 patients hospitalized, up from from eight on Wednesday.
Data reported to the Pennsylvania Health Department indicates there are no available adult ICU beds in the hospital with five currently staffed.
In the hospital, there are no COVID-19 ventilators in use and two adult patients in the COVID-19 intensive care unit.
Pennsylvania reported a combined 4,746 new COVID-19 cases Thursday, bringing the statewide total to 1,059,044.
There were 42 new statewide deaths reported Thursday, bringing the total to 25,327. Statewide percent positivity for the week of March 26 to April 1 increased to 9.4 percent from 7.6 percent last week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.