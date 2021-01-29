Lawrence County reported another COVID-19 death and 29 new cases Friday, state health officials said.
The county death count now stands at 164, 38 of which occurred this month.
Of the total cases, 14 were confirmed and 15 were probable. The county’s case totals are 5,430 since the beginning of the pandemic with 4,170 confirmed and 1,260 probable.
There were 16,547 negative tests.
Lawrence County entered its 14th consecutive week of a substantial level of community transmission on Monday.
So far, 2,702 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Lawrence County. So far, 811 people received both doses.
At UPMC Jameson, there are 11 COVID-19 patients hospitalized. Data reported to the state Health Department indicates there are five available adult ICU beds in the hospital with 12 currently staffed.
In the hospital, there are no COVID-19 ventilators in use and no adult patients in the COVID-19 intensive care unit.
The state reported 9,643 new cases on Thursday, bringing the statewide total to 834,048. Statewide positivity rates from Jan. 15-21 decreased to 10.5 percent, down from 12.7 and 14.4 percent the previous two weeks.
There were 159 new deaths reported across the state, bringing the total to 21,462.
There are 695,656 Pennsylvanians who have received one dose and 159,259 who received both doses.
According to the Centers for Disease Control, 1,915,350 vaccine doses have been distributed to Pennsylvania. Over 26 million doses have been administered nationwide.
