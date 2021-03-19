Lawrence County reported another COVID-19 death and 19 new cases Friday, state health officials reported.
The death count increased to 192. Of the total cases, 11 were confirmed and eight were probable.
The county’s case totals are 6,354 since the beginning of the pandemic with 4,746 confirmed and 1,608 probable. There were 43 new negative tests, totaling 19,675.
So far, 16,487 partial doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Lawrence County, an increase of 130 since Thursday. There have been 11,154 full vaccinations administered, an increase of 282 since Thursday.
The number of people in Pennsylvania who received both doses is now up to 1,428,876. There are 2,614,522 Pennsylvanians who have received one dose.
At UPMC Jameson, there are four COVID-19 patients hospitalized.
Data reported to the Pennsylvania Health Department indicates there are six available adult ICU beds in the hospital with 12 currently staffed.
In the hospital, there is one COVID-19 ventilator in use and two adult patient in the COVID-19 intensive care unit.
The state reported 3,455 new cases on Friday, bringing its total to 980,302.
There were 35 new deaths across the state, bringing the total to 24,741.
