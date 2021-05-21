Lawrence County reported another death and 11 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, state health officials reported.
The death count is now at 210.
The county’s case totals are 7,513 since the beginning of the pandemic with 5,419 confirmed and 2,094 probable.
Of the new cases, seven were confirmed and four were probable.
So far, 31,060 partial doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Lawrence County, an increase of 197 since Thursday.
There have been 27,333 full vaccinations administered, an increase of 228 since Thursday.
The number of people in Pennsylvania who received both doses is now up to 4,399,578.
There are 5,666,642 Pennsylvanians who have received one dose.
At UPMC Jameson, there is one COVID-19 patient hospitalized.
Data reported to the Pennsylvania Health Department indicates there are two available adult ICU beds in the hospital with six currently staffed.
In the hospital, there are no COVID-19 ventilators in use and no adult patients in the COVID-19 intensive care unit.
Pennsylvania reported a combined 1,823 new cases on Friday, bringing the statewide total to 1,193,355.
There were a combined 25 new deaths reported on Friday, bringing the total to 26,990.
Of the state’s eligible population, 55.7 percent have received a first dose of the vaccine and 50.5 percent of the eligible population is fully vaccinated.
The statewide percent positivity for the week of May 7-13 decreased to 5.3 percent from 6.6 percent last week.
