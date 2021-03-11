Lawrence County reported another death and 10 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, state health officials reported.
The death count is now at 189.
Of the total cases, three were confirmed and seven were probable.
The county’s case totals are 6,225 since the beginning of the pandemic with 4,667 confirmed and 1,558 probable. There were 73 new negative tests, totaling 18,421.
So far, 14,208 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Lawrence County, an increase of 365 since Wednesday. The rate per 100,000 residents who have received partial doses in Lawrence County is 8,446.6.
The total of people receiving both doses is now to 6,986, an increase of 295. There are 2,178,312 Pennsylvanians who have received one dose and 1,065,160 who have received both doses.
At UPMC Jameson, there are two COVID-19 patients hospitalized.
Data reported to the Pennsylvania Health Department indicates there are seven available adult ICU beds in the hospital with 12 currently staffed.
In the hospital, there is one COVID-19 ventilator in use and one adult patient in the COVID-19 intensive care unit.
The state reported 2,652 new cases on Thursday, bringing its total to 958,382.
Statewide, positivity rates from Feb. 19 through Feb. 25 decreased to 5.7 percent from 6.3 percent.
There were 51 new deaths across the state, bringing the total to 24,490.
