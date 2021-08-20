Lawrence County reported another COVID-19 death on Friday.
The county's death total is now up to 227. There have been 11 county deaths since July 26.
There were also a reported 11 new confirmed and 13 probable cases.
The county’s totals since the beginning of the pandemic are 8,150 cases (5,784 confirmed, 2,366 probable).
In Lawrence County, 36,081 partial doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered, up 96 from Thursday.
There have been 34,532 full vaccination doses administered, up 69 from Thursday.
The number of Pennsylvanians who are fully vaccinated is up to 5,861,445, which is 64.7 percent of the eligible population.
So far, 6,113,325 residents have received one dose.
At UPMC Jameson Hospital, there are seven COVID-19 patients.
The state health department reported no adult ICU beds are available with five currently staffed.
There are no COVID-19 ventilators in use and one adult patient in the COVID-19 intensive care unit.
The state also reported new 2,128 cases on Friday and 19 new deaths, bringing the respective totals to 1,261,903 and 28,059.
The statewide percent positivity for the week of Aug. 6 to Aug. 12 increased to 6.0 percent from 5.4 percent.
