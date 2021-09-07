Lawrence County reported another death and 111 confirmed COVID-19 cases over the last four days, state health officials said.
The county’s death total is now to 231. There have been 15 county deaths since July 26.
There were also 15 new probable cases reported for the period that covered Saturday, Sunday, Monday and Tuesday.
The county’s totals since the beginning of the pandemic are 8,680 cases (6,111 confirmed, 2,569 probable).
In Lawrence County, 37,268 partial doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered, up 252 from Friday.
There have been 35,756 full vaccination doses administered, up 270 from Thursday.
The number of Pennsylvanians who are fully vaccinated is up to 6,019,914, which is 66.4 percent of the eligible population.
So far, 6,272,164 residents have received one dose.
At UPMC Jameson Hospital, there are eight COVID-19 patients, down two from Friday.
The state health department reported no adult ICU beds are available with five currently staffed.
There is one COVID-19 ventilator in use and one adult patient in the COVID-19 intensive care unit.
There were 10,462 additional positive cases of COVID-19 over the three-day weekend, in addition to 2,536 new cases reported on Tuesday, bringing the statewide total to 1,324,720. There were 56 new deaths reported over the four-day period, bringing the total to 28,408.
The statewide percent positivity for the week of Aug. 27 to Sept. 2 increased to 8.2 percent from 7.8 percent.
