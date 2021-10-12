Lawrence County reported another COVID-19 death on Tuesday, state health officials said.
The county’s death total is now up to 251. There have been 22 county deaths since Sept. 1.
There were also 19 new confirmed cases reported Tuesday and 12 probable cases.
The county’s totals since the beginning of the pandemic are 10,225 cases (7,182 confirmed, 3,043 probable).
The state Health Department also began releasing figures on COVID-19 cases in children, broken down by ages from 0 to 4 and 5 to 18 for the week as well as cumulative since Aug. 16.
From Sept. 29 to Oct. 5, there were seven cases among 0 to 4-year-old children (63 cumulative) and 68 cases among 5 to 18-year-olds (407 cumulative).
In Lawrence County, 39,191 partial doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered, an increase of 229 since Friday.
There have been 37,922 full vaccination doses administered, an increase of 211 since Friday.
The number of Pennsylvanians who are fully vaccinated is up to 6,297,593, which is 69.7 percent of the eligible population. So far, 6,560,462 residents have received one dose.
At UPMC Jameson Hospital, there are 20 COVID-19 patients, up six from Monday.
The state health department reported no adult ICU beds are available with seven currently staffed.
There are three COVID-19 ventilators in use and three adult patients in the COVID-19 intensive care unit.
The statewide percent positivity for the week of Oct. 1 to Oct. 7 increased to 9.6 percent from 9.1 percent.
There were 16,287 additional positive cases combined reported for a period covering Saturday through Tuesday, bringing the statewide total to 1,486,134.
There were 151 deaths reported for that period, bringing the total to 30,058.
