COVID-19 update for Feb. 2
|.
|State
|County
|New cases
|7,305
|42
|Total cases
|2,674,471
|18,274
|New deaths
|192
|1
|Total deaths
|41,028
|380
|Vaccination rate
|71.9%
|61.9%
Lawrence County reported another COVID-19 death on Wednesday.
The county death count is up to 380, with three coming in February, 43 in January, 40 in December and 32 in November.
Pennsylvania Health officials recorded nearly 200 COVID-related deaths on Wednesday, a number that pushed the state's total number of deaths since the pandemic began 22 months ago to more than 41,000.
The Department of Health recorded 192 COVID-related deaths on Wednesday along with 7,305 new cases, the largest increase in cases in three days.
Wednesday marked the fourth day in a row with fewer than 10,000 new cases.
There were 31 confirmed and 11 probable cases reported Wednesday.
The county’s totals since the beginning of the pandemic are 18,274 cases (12,619 confirmed, 5,655 probable).
At UPMC Jameson Hospital, there are 12 COVID-19 patients, down five from Tuesday.
The state health department reported two adult ICU beds are available with seven staffed.
There is one adult COVID-19 patient in the ICU and one on a ventilator.
In Lawrence County, 47,099 partial vaccine doses have been administered, an increase of 23 from Tuesday.
So far, 42,515 full doses have been given out, up 34 from Tuesday. Among 5- to 11-year-olds in the county, 926 partial doses and 722 (an increase of nine) full doses have been administered.
Statewide, 8,085,117 partial vaccinations have been administered and 7,123,462 full doses have been given out.
The amount of booster shots given since Aug. 31 is 3,069,208.
