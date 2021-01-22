Lawrence County reported one new COVID-19 death and 34 new cases, state health officials reported Friday.
The county death count is now at 157. Of those, 31 occurred in January.
Of the total cases, 34 were confirmed and one probable case was taken away. The county’s case totals are 5,226 since the beginning of the pandemic with 4,035 confirmed and 1,191 probable. There were 16,191 negative tests, up 30.
So far, 1,831 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Lawrence County, up seven from Thursday. There have been 481 people who received both doses, up by 61 from Thursday.
At UPMC Jameson, there are 12 COVID-19 patients hospitalized, down five from Thursday. Data reported to the state Health Department indicates there are nine available adult ICU beds in the hospital with 11 currently staffed.
At the hospital, one COVID-19 ventilator is in use and one adult patient is in the COVID-19 intensive care unit.
The state reported 5,338 new cases on Thursday, bringing the statewide total to 794,172. Statewide positivity rates from Jan. 8-14 stood at 12.7 percent, down from 14.4 the previous week. There were 193 new deaths reported across the state, bringing the total to 20,321.
