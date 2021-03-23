Lawrence County reported another death and 34 new cases on Tuesday, state health officials reported.
The death count increased to 194.
Of the total cases, 20 were confirmed and 14 were probable.
The county’s case totals are 6,420 since the beginning of the pandemic with 4,782 confirmed and 1,638 probable. There were 62 new negative tests, totaling 19,792.
So far, 17,253 partial doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Lawrence County, an increase of 179 since Monday. There have been 1,1875 full vaccinations administered, an increase of 266 since Monday.
The number of people in Pennsylvania who received both doses is now up to 1,567,127. There are 2,849,617 Pennsylvanians who have received one dose.
At UPMC Jameson, there are no COVID-19 patients hospitalized.
Data reported to the Pennsylvania Health Department indicates there are no available adult ICU bed in the hospital with seven currently staffed.
In the hospital, there are no COVID-19 ventilators in use and no adult patients in the COVID-19 intensive care unit.
The state reported 3,515 new cases on Tuesday, bringing its total to 991,950.
There were 39 new deaths across the state, bringing the total to 24,828.
Statewide percent positivity for the week of March 12-18 stood at 6.5 percent.
