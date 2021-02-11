Lawrence County reported another COVID-19 death and 20 new cases Thursday, according to the state Health Department.
The death count now stands at 176.
Of the total cases, 17 were confirmed and three were probable.
The county’s case totals are 5,736 since the beginning of the pandemic with 4,365 confirmed and 1,371 probable. There were 41 new negative tests, totaling 17,263.
So far, 5,433 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Lawrence County, an increase of 200 from Tuesday. The total of people receiving both doses is now to 1,603, up 107.
There are 1,126,321 Pennsylvanians who have received one dose and 335,291 who received both doses.
Lawrence County entered its 16th consecutive week of a substantial level of community transmission on Monday.
At UPMC Jameson, there are seven COVID-19 patients hospitalized. Data reported to the state Health Department indicates there are five available adult ICU beds in the hospital with 12 currently staffed.
In the hospital, there are no COVID-19 ventilators in use and one adult patient in the COVID-19 intensive care unit.
The state reported 3,978 new cases Wednesday, bringing the statewide total to 884,269.
Statewide positivity rates from Jan. 29 through Feb. 5 decreased to 8.6 percent from 9.3 percent.
There were 115 new deaths across three days reported across the state, bringing the total to 22,860.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.