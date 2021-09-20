COVID-19 daily update for Sept. 20
|New cases
|12,686
|136
|Total cases
|1,382,933
|9,254
|New deaths
|52
|0
|Total deaths
|28,864
|236
|*State and county stats are for Saturday through Monday
Lawrence County reported 99 new confirmed COVID-19 cases since Saturday, state health officials said.
The county’s death total stayed at 236. There have been 20 county deaths since July 26.
There were also 37 probable cases reported Monday.
The county’s totals since the beginning of the pandemic are 9,254 cases (6,487-388 confirmed, 2,767 probable).
The state Health Department also began releasing figures on COVID-19 cases in children, broken down by ages from 0 to 4 and 5 to 18 for the week as well as cumulative since Aug. 16.
From Sept. 8 to Sept. 14, there were eight cases among 0 to 4-year-old children (36 cumulative) and 62 cases among 5 to 18-year-olds (187 cumulative).
In Lawrence County, 38,074 partial doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered, up 283 from Friday.
There have been 36,719 full vaccination doses administered, a number that is up 336 from Friday.
The number of Pennsylvanians who are fully vaccinated is up to 6,146,333, which is 67.8 percent of the eligible population.
So far, 6,354,859 residents have received one dose.
At UPMC Jameson Hospital, there are nine COVID-19 patients.
The state health department reported no adult ICU beds are available with five currently staffed.
There is one COVID-19 ventilator in use and one adult patient in the COVID-19 intensive care unit.
The statewide percent positivity for the week of Sept. 10 to Sept. 16 decreased to 8.9 percent from 9.1 percent.
State health officials reported 12,686 new positive cases for Saturday, Sunday and Monday and another 52 deaths, bringing the cumulative totals to 1,382,933 and 28,864, respectively.
