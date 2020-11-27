Lawrence County added a combined 96 new positive COVID-19 cases on Thursday and Friday, state health officials reported Friday.
The state Health Department released a two-day report because its offices were closed for Thanksgiving. In the county, there were 62 new cases Thursday and 32 on Friday. Of those, 79 were confirmed and 15 were probable.
The county's case total stands at 2,080 since the beginning of the pandemic, with 1,615 confirmed and 465 probable cases.
The death count stayed at 66 on Friday. In the month of November, 31 deaths have been reported for the county. The county also reported 156 new negative tests over the last two days.
Lawrence County entered its fifth consecutive week of being in the substantial phase of community transmission.
At UPMC Jameson, there are 19 COVID-19 patients hospitalized, down three from Wednesday. There are six COVID-19 ventilators in use, up two from Wednesday. Six adult patients are in the COVID-19 intensive care unit, which is the same as Wednesday.
The state reported 8,425 new cases Thursday and 7,360 new cases on Friday for a two-day total of 15,785. The statewide case total currently stands at 343,614 since the beginning of the pandemic. There were 118 new deaths reported for Wednesday and 21 on Thursday, bringing the total to 10,234.
Additionally, there are 4,087 individuals hospitalized statewide with COVID-19. Of that number, 877 patients are in the intensive care unit.
Statewide percent positivity for the week of November 13 – November 19 stood at 11.1%.
Most hospitalized patients are 65 or older, and most of the deaths come from patients 65 or older.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.