Lawrence County reported 88 new confirmed COVID-19 cases since Saturday, state health officials said.
The county’s death total stayed at 250. There have been 21 county deaths since Sept. 1.
There were also 37 new probable cases reported Monday in the period that covers Saturday, Sunday and Monday.
The county’s totals since the beginning of the pandemic are 10,194 cases (7,163 confirmed, 3,031 probable).
The state Health Department also began releasing figures on COVID-19 cases in children, broken down by ages from 0 to 4 and 5 to 18 for the week as well as cumulative since Aug. 16.
From Sept. 29 to Oct. 5, there were seven cases among 0 to 4-year-old children (63 cumulative) and 68 cases among 5 to 18-year-olds (407 cumulative).
In Lawrence County, 38,962 partial doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered.
There have been 37,711 full vaccination doses administered.
The number of Pennsylvanians who are fully vaccinated is up to 6,275,864, which is 69.4 percent of the eligible population. So far, 6,534,885 residents have received one dose.
At UPMC Jameson Hospital, there are 14 COVID-19 patients, up from nine on Frdiay.
The state health department reported no adult ICU beds are available with six currently staffed.
There are two COVID-19 ventilators in use and three adult patient in the COVID-19 intensive care unit.
