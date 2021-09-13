COVID-19 daily update for Sept. 13
|.
|U.S.
|State*
|County*
|New cases
|163,164
|12,406
|128
|Total cases
|40,523,954
|1,350,719
|8,598
|New deaths
|1,647
|33
|0
|Total deaths
|652,480
|28,568
|232
|*totals for Saturday, Sunday, Monday
Lawrence County reported 81 new COVID-19 confirmed cases over the weekend, state health officials said.
The county’s death total stayed at 232. There have been 16 county deaths since July 26.
There were also 47 new probable cases reported Monday for the period covering Saturday, Sunday and Monday. The county’s totals since the beginning of the pandemic are 8,958 cases (6,268 confirmed, 2,690 probable).
The state Health Department also began releasing figures on COVID-19 cases in children, broken down by ages from 0 to 4 and 5 to 18 for the week as well as cumulative since Aug. 16.
From Sept. 2 to Sept. 8, there were 12 cases among 0 to 4-year-old children (30 cumulative) and 62 cases among 5 to 18-year-olds (129 cumulative).
In Lawrence County, 37,622 partial doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered, up 201 from Friday.
There have been 36,170 full vaccination doses administered, up 238 from Friday.
The number of Pennsylvanians who are fully vaccinated is up to 6,072,710, which is 67 percent of the eligible population.
So far, 6,317,592 residents have received one dose.
At UPMC Jameson Hospital, there are 13 COVID-19 patients, up one from Friday.
The state health department reported no adult ICU beds are available with five currently staffed.
There are no COVID-19 ventilators in use and one adult patient in the COVID-19 intensive care unit.
There were 12,406 additional positive cases of COVID-19 and 33 new deaths reported Monday for the three-day period, bringing the respective statewide totals to 1,350,719 and 28,568.
The statewide percent positivity for the week of Aug. 27 to Sept. 2 increased to 9.1 percent from 8.2 percent.
