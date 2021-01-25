Lawrence County reported 74 new COVID-19 cases over the last two days, state health officials said.
Of the total cases on Sunday, 46 were confirmed and two were probable. Of the total cases on Monday, 20 were confirmed and six were probable. The county’s case totals are 5,326 since the beginning of the pandemic with 4,101 confirmed and 1,225 probable. There were 16,350 negative tests.
No new deaths were reported. The county death count stands at 159, 33 of which occurred in this month.
Lawrence County entered its 14th consecutive week of a substantial level of community transmission on Monday.
So far, 2,147 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Lawrence County. There have been 542 people who received both doses.
At UPMC Jameson, there are nine COVID-19 patients hospitalized. Data reported to the state Health Department indicates there are five available adult ICU beds in the hospital with 12 currently staffed.
At the hospital, one COVID-19 ventilator is in use and one adult patient is in the COVID-19 intensive care unit.
The state reported 7,910 new cases with 3,934 reported on Sunday and 3,976 reported on Monday, bringing the statewide total to 807,867 Statewide positivity rates from Jan. 15-21 decreased to 10.5 percent, down from 12.7 and 14.4 percent the previous two weeks. There were 138 new deaths reported across the state, bringing the total to 20,664. Of the total deaths, 10,230 have been residents from nursing or personal care facilities, 68 of which occurred in Lawrence County facilities.
Through Jan. 24, 680,219 doses of the vaccine have been administered, a number that does not include vaccine administration through CVS as part of the Federal Pharmacy Partnership.
There are 451,467 Pennsylvanians who have received one dose and 114,376 who received both doses.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.