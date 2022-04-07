FROM STAFF REPORTS
COVID-19 update for April 7
|.
|State
|County
|New cases
|1,163
|6
|Total cases
|2,786,509
|18,936
|New deaths
|21
|0
|Total deaths
|44,391
|412
|Vaccination rate
|73.5%
|62.9%
Lawrence County reported six new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, state health officials said.
The death count stayed at 412. There were 10 deaths in March, 25 in February, 43 in January, 40 in December and 32 in November.
There was three new confirmed and three probable cases reported.
The county’s totals since the beginning of the pandemic are 18,936 cases (13,092 confirmed, 5,844 probable).
Pennsylvania’s Department of Health added 1,163 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, the first time since March 17 with more than 1,000 new cases.
At UPMC Jameson Hospital, there are three COVID-19 patients.
The state health department reported two adult ICU beds are available with seven staffed.
There are no adult COVID-19 patients in the ICU and none on a ventilator.
In Lawrence County, 47,794 partial vaccine doses have been administered, up 12.
So far, 43,404 full doses have been given out, up 16.
Among 5- to 11-year-olds in the county, 986 partial doses and 870 full doses have been administered.
Statewide, 8,264,436 partial vaccinations have been administered and 7,324,605 full doses have been given out.
The number of booster shots given since Aug. 31 is now up to 3,321,236.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.