Lawrence County reported 57 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, state health officials reported.
No new deaths were reported. The death count stands at 64, up 29 since Nov. 1 making this the most deadly month for Lawrence County since the beginning of the pandemic.
Of the 57 cases, 35 were confirmed and 22 were probable, which brings the county total to 1,929 since the beginning of the pandemic.
Of those, 1,498 are confirmed and 431 are probable. Lawrence County reported 79 negative tests on Tuesday.
Lawrence County entered its fifth consecutive week of being in the substantial phase of community transmission.
At UPMC Jameson, there are 22 COVID-19 patients hospitalized, up by two from Monday. There are four COVID-19 ventilators in use. Seven adult patients are in the COVID-19 intensive care unit.
The state reported 6,669 new cases on Tuesday. The statewide case total currently stands at 321,070 since the beginning of the pandemic. There were 81 new deaths reported statewide, bringing the total to 9,951.
Additionally, there are 3,897 individuals hospitalized statewide with COVID-19. Of that number, 826 patients are in the intensive care unit and 405 are on ventilators. Most hospitalized patients are 65 or older, and most of the deaths come from patients 65 or older.
