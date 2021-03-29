In adjusted COVID-19 numbers, Lawrence County is up 57 cases since Friday, state health officials reported.
Technical difficulties prevented some information from being reported on Saturday. The state Health Department no longer updates information on Sundays, and instead issues two-day reports on Mondays.
The death count stayed at 194.
Of the total cases, 38 were confirmed and 19 were probable.
The county’s case totals are 6,563 since the beginning of the pandemic with 4,864 confirmed and 1,699 probable. There were 63 new negative tests, totaling 18,971.
So far, 18,785 partial doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Lawrence County, an increase of 126 since Saturday. There have been 12,684 full vaccinations administered, an increase of 90 since Saturday.
The number of people in Pennsylvania who received both doses is now up to 1,751,415. There are 3,204,858 Pennsylvanians who have received one dose.
At UPMC Jameson, there are no COVID-19 patients hospitalized.
Data reported to the Pennsylvania Health Department indicates there are four available adult ICU beds in the hospital with seven currently staffed.
In the hospital, there are no COVID-19 ventilators in use and no adult patients in the COVID-19 intensive care unit.
Pennsylvania reported 2,923 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, in addition to 7,178 cases combined on Saturday and Sunday for a three-day total of 10,101 cases bringing the statewide total to 1,015,268.
There were 33 statewide deaths reported Friday, 15 on Saturday and 14 on Sunday, bringing the total to 25,015.
Statewide percent positivity for the week of March 19-25 increased to 7.6 percent from 6.5 percent last week.
