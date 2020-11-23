Lawrence County reported 54 new cases of COVID-19 over the last two days, state health department officials reported Monday.
The state Health Department issues two-day reports on Mondays accounting for information from Sunday and Monday.
No new deaths were reported. The death count stands at 64, up 29 since Nov. 1 making this the most deadly month for Lawrence County since the beginning of the pandemic. The record was previously set by October with 17 deaths.
All 54 cases (26 on Sunday and 28 on Monday) were confirmed, which brings the county total to 1,872 since the beginning of the pandemic.
Of those, 1,463 are confirmed and 409 are probable. Lawrence County reported 145 negative tests.
Lawrence County entered its fifth consecutive week of being in the substantial phase of community transmission.
At UPMC Jameson, there are 20 COVID-19 patients hospitalized, up by one from Saturday. There are four COVID-19 ventilators in use. Seven adult patients are in the COVID-19 intensive care unit.
The state reported 4,762 new cases on Monday and 7,075 new cases on Sunday totaling 11,747 new cases over the two days. The statewide case total currently stands at 314,401 since the beginning of the pandemic.
There were 69 new deaths reported statewide, bringing the total to 9,870.
Additionally, there are 3,379 individuals hospitalized statewide with COVID-19, the same as Friday. Of that number, 775 patients are in the intensive care unit and 380 are on ventilators.
Most hospitalized patients are 65 or older, and most of the deaths come from patients 65 or older.
