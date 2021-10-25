Lawrence County reported 51 new confirmed COVID-19 cases over the last three days, state health officials said.
Monday’s report covers Saturday, Sunday and Monday. The county’s death total stayed at 261. There have been 19 county deaths since Oct. 1 and 32 deaths since Sept. 1.
There were also 14 new probable cases reported.
The county’s totals since the beginning of the pandemic are 10,669 cases (7,482 31 confirmed, 3,187 probable).
The state Health Department also began releasing figures on COVID-19 cases in children, broken down by ages from 0 to 4 and 5 to 18 for the week as well as cumulative since Aug. 16.
From Oct. 6 to Oct. 12, there were fewer than five cases among 0 to 4-year-old children (67 cumulative) and 71 cases among 5 to 18-year-olds (476 cumulative). There were no positive tests reported last week in children.
In Lawrence County, 40,074 partial doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered, an increase of 237 since Friday.
There have been 38,486 full vaccination doses administered, an increase of 118 since Friday.
The number of Pennsylvanians who are fully vaccinated is up to 6,424,270, which is 71.4 percent of the eligible population.
So far, 6,694,874 residents have received one dose.
At UPMC Jameson Hospital, there are 13 COVID-19 patients, up two from Friday. The state health department reported one adult ICU bed is available with seven currently staffed.
There are three COVID-19 ventilators in use and three adult patients in the COVID-19 intensive care unit.
The statewide percent positivity for the week of Oct. 15 to Oct. 21 decreased to 9.2 percent from 9.7 percent.
There were 10,412 additional positive cases and 73 new deaths reported Monday’s three-day report, bringing the respective totals to 1,540,721 and 30,976.
