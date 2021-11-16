COVID-19 daily update for Nov. 16
|New cases
|150,191
|5,778
|87
|Total cases
|47,145,861
|1,654,063
|11,800
|New deaths
|1,110
|72
|0
|Total deaths
|761,426
|32,483
|277
Lawrence County reported 46 new confirmed COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, state health officials said.
The county’s death total stayed at 277. The death total for November is 15 after there were 20 deaths in October.
There were also 41 probable cases reported Tuesday.
The county’s totals since the beginning of the pandemic are 11,800 cases (8,201 confirmed, 3,599 probable).
The state Health Department also began releasing figures on COVID-19 cases in children, broken down by ages from 0 to 4 and 5 to 18 for the week as well as cumulative since Aug. 16.
From Nov. 3 to Nov. 9, there were nine cases among 0 to 4-year-old children (89 cumulative) and 63 cases among 5 to 18-year-olds (663 cumulative).
In Lawrence County, 41,818 partial doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered, up 57 from Monday.
There have been 39,408 full vaccination doses administered, up 30 from Monday.
The number of Pennsylvanians who are fully vaccinated is up to 6,545,479, which is 73.2 percent of the eligible population. So far, 6,973,656 residents have received one dose.
At UPMC Jameson Hospital, there are 18 COVID-19 patients.
The state health department reported no adult ICU beds are available with seven currently staffed.
There are three adult COVID-19 patients in the ICU and one on a ventilator.
There were 5,778 additional positive cases and 72 new deaths reported Tuesday, bringing the respective totals to 1,654,063 and 32,483.
