FROM STAFF REPORTS
COVID-19 update for Feb. 3
|State
|County
|New cases
|7,246
|65
|Total cases
|2,681,717
|18,339
|New deaths
|171
|0
|Total deaths
|41,199
|380
|Vaccination rate
|71.9%
|61.9%
Lawrence County reported 46 new confirmed COVID-19 cases on Thursday.
The county death count stayed at 380, with three coming in February, 43 in January, 40 in December and 32 in November. There were 19 probable cases reported Thursday.
The county’s totals since the beginning of the pandemic are 18,339 cases (12,665 confirmed, 5,674 probable).
At UPMC Jameson Hospital, there are 11 COVID-19 patients, down one from Wednesday.
The state health department reported no adult ICU beds are available with seven staffed. There are no adult COVID-19 patients in the ICU and none on a ventilator.
In Lawrence County, 47,128 partial vaccine doses have been administered, an increase of 29 from Wednesday.
So far, 42,545 full doses have been given out, up 30 from Wednesday. Among 5- to 11-year-olds in the county, 938 partial doses (up 12) and 729 (up seven) full doses have been administered.
Statewide, 8,090,668 partial vaccinations have been administered and 7,129,438 full doses have been given out.
The amount of booster shots given since Aug. 31 is 3,077,707.
Pennsylvania Health officials recorded fewer than 10,000 new COVID-19 cases for the fifth consecutive day on Thursday as the number of new coronavirus cases and hospitalizations continue to fall statewide.
The Department of Health registered 7,246 new cases on Thursday, the first time since before Christmas there have been five consecutive days with fewer than 10,000 cases statewide.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.