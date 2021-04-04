Lawrence County reported 44 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, state health officials reported.
The death count stayed at 195.
Of the total cases, 25 were confirmed and 19 were probable.
The county’s case totals are 6,708 since the beginning of the pandemic with 4,941 confirmed and 1,767 probable.
There were 38 new negative tests, totaling 19,166.
So far, 20,256 partial doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Lawrence County, an increase of 420 from Friday. There have been 13,918 full vaccinations administered, an increase of 307 since Thursday.
The number of people in Pennsylvania who received both doses is now up to 1,993,722. There are 3,604,134 Pennsylvanians who have received one dose.
At UPMC Jameson, there are 12 COVID-19 patients hospitalized, up from six on Friday.
Data reported to the Pennsylvania Health Department indicates there are two available adult ICU beds in the hospital with five currently staffed.
Pennsylvania has administered first doses of the vaccine to 33.5 percent of its eligible population, and the state ranks 12th among all 50 states for first doses administered by percentage of population.
According to the CDC, as of Saturday morning, Pennsylvania ranks fifth among all 50 states for total doses administered.
In the hospital, there are no COVID-19 ventilators in use and two adult patients in the COVID-19 intensive care unit.
Pennsylvania reported 5,343 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, bringing the statewide total to 1,038,749.
There were 40 statewide deaths reported Friday, bringing the total to 25,188.
Statewide percent positivity for the week of March 26 to April 1 increased to 9.4 percent from 7.6 percent last week.
