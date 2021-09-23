COVID-19 daily update for Sept. 23
|.
|U.S.
|State
|County
|New cases
|x
|5,489
|66
|Total cases
|x
|1,397,755
|9,400
|New deaths
|x
|32
|0
|Total deaths
|x
|29,030
|236
Lawrence County reported 42 confirmed COVID-19 cases on Thursday, state health officials said.
The county’s death total stayed 237. There have been 21 county deaths since July 26.
There were also 20 confirmed cases and seven probable cases reported Wednesday.
The county’s totals since the beginning of the pandemic are 9,400 cases (6,577 confirmed, 2,823 probable).
The state Health Department also began releasing figures on COVID-19 cases in children, broken down by ages from 0 to 4 and 5 to 18 for the week as well as cumulative since Aug. 16.
From Sept. 8 to Sept. 14, there were eight cases among 0 to 4-year-old children (36 cumulative) and 62 cases among 5 to 18-year-olds (187 cumulative).
In Lawrence County, 38,127 partial doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered, up two from Wednesday.
There have been 36,840 full vaccination doses administered, a number that is up 37 from Wednesday.
The number of Pennsylvanians who are fully vaccinated is up to 6,168,068, which is 68 percent of the eligible population. So far, 6,387,701 residents have received one dose.
At UPMC Jameson Hospital, there are eight COVID-19 patients.
The state health department reported no adult ICU beds are available with five currently staffed.
There is one COVID-19 ventilator in use and one adult patient in the COVID-19 intensive care unit.
The statewide percent positivity for the week of Sept. 10 to Sept. 16 decreased to 8.9 percent from 9.1 percent.
State health officials reported 5,489 new positive cases Thursday and another 32 deaths, bringing the cumulative totals to 1,397,755 and 29,030, respectively.
