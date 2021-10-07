COVID-19 daily update for Oct. 7
|.
|U.S.
|State
|County
|New cases
|x
|5,819
|60
|Total cases
|x
|1,464,264
|10,014
|New deaths
|x
|92
|0
|Total deaths
|x
|29,814
|246
Lawrence County reported 42 new confirmed COVID-19 cases on Thursday, state health officials said.
The county’s death total stayed at 246. There have been 17 county deaths since Sept. 1.
There were also 18 new probable cases reported Thursday.
The county’s totals since the beginning of the pandemic are 10,014 cases (7,037 confirmed, 2,977 probable).
The state Health Department also began releasing figures on COVID-19 cases in children, broken down by ages from 0 to 4 and 5 to 18 for the week as well as cumulative since Aug. 16.
From Sept. 22 to Sept. 28, there were six cases among 0 to 4-year-old children (64 cumulative) and 73 cases among 5 to 18-year-olds (338 cumulative).
In Lawrence County, 38,903 partial doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered, up 80 from Wednesday.
There have been 37,650 full vaccination doses administered, a number that is up 86 from Wednesday.
The number of Pennsylvanians who are fully vaccinated is up to 6,264,513, which is 69.3 percent of the eligible population. So far, 6,516,662 residents have received one dose.
At UPMC Jameson Hospital, there are nine COVID-19 patients, down two from Wednesday.
The state health department reported no adult ICU beds are available with six currently staffed.
There is COVID-19 ventilator in use and one adult patient in the COVID-19 intensive care unit.
The statewide percent positivity for the week of Sept. 24 to Sept. 30 increased to 9.1 percent.
State health officials reported 5,819 new positive cases Thursday and another 92 deaths, bringing the cumulative totals to 1,464,264 and 29,814, respectively.
