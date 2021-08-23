FROM STAFF REPORTS
COVID-19 daily update
|U.S.
|State
|County
|New cases
|157,450
|7,652
|69
|Total cases
|37,583,545
|1,269,555
|8,219
|New deaths
|1,120
|22
|0
|Total deaths
|625,375
|8,076
|227
Lawrence County reported 41 new confirmed COVID-19 cases over the weekend, state health officials reported Monday.
The county’s death total stayed at 227.
There were also a reported 28 new probable cases in the period that covered Saturday, Sunday and Monday.
The county’s totals since the beginning of the pandemic are 8,219 cases (5,825 confirmed, 2,394 probable).
In Lawrence County, 36,266 partial doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered, up 185 from Friday.
There have been 34,729 full vaccination doses administered, up 197 from Friday.
The number of Pennsylvanians who are fully vaccinated is up to 5,883,754, which is 65 percent of the eligible population.
So far, 6,138,148 residents have received one dose.
At UPMC Jameson Hospital, there are 10 COVID-19 patients, up from seven on Friday
The state health department reported no adult ICU beds are available with four currently staffed.
There is one COVID-19 ventilator in use and two adult patients in the COVID-19 intensive care unit.
The state also reported 7,652 new cases over the weekend and 17 new deaths, bringing the respective totals to 1,269,555 and 28,076.
The statewide percent positivity for the week of Aug. 13 to Aug. 19 increased to 6.9 percent from 6.0 percent.
