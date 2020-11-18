Lawrence County reported 41 more COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, according to state health officials.
Of the new cases, 32 were confirmed and nine probable. That brings the total to 1,686 since the beginning of the pandemic. Of those, 1,306 are confirmed and 380 are probable. Lawrence County reported 139 negative cases Wednesday.
No new deaths were reported Wednesday, as the count stayed at 56. However, Lawrence County ranks 23 out 66 counties with the highest death count. Just one county in Pennsylvania has yet to report a death.
At UPMC Jameson, there are 22 COVID-19 patients hospitalized, down by one from Tuesday. There are four COVID-19 ventilators in use, up from zero on Tuesday. Eight adults patients are in the COVID-19 intensive care unit.
The state reported 6,339 new cases on Wednesday, bringing the total to 281,852 since the beginning of the pandemic. There were 110 new deaths reported statewide, bringing the total to 9,465.
Additionally, there are 2,737 individuals hospitalized statewide with COVID-19. Of that number, 579 patients are in the intensive care unit. Most hospitalized patients are 65 or older, and most of the deaths come from patients 65 or older.
