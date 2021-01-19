Lawrence County reported 40 new COVID-19 cases, state health officials reported Tuesday.
The county death count stayed at 150. Of those, 24 occurred in January.
Of the total cases, 17 were confirmed and 23 were probable. The county’s case totals are 5,128 since the beginning of the pandemic with 3,950 confirmed and 1,178 probable.
So far, 1,833 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Lawrence County, including 261 who received both doses.
At UPMC Jameson, there are 21 COVID-19 patients hospitalized. Data reported to the state Health Department indicates there are five available adult ICU beds in the hospital with 12 currently staffed.
At the hospital, two COVID-19 ventilators are in use and two adult patients are in the COVID-19 intensive care unit.
The state reported 5,341 new cases on Tuesday, bringing the statewide total to 777,186. Statewide positivity rates from Jan. 8-14 stood at 12.7 percent, down from 14.4 the previous week. There were 77 new deaths reported across the state, bringing the total to 19,467.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.