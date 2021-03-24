Lawrence County reported 38 new cases on Wednesday, state health officials reported.
The death count stayed at 194.
Of the total cases, 15 were confirmed and 23 were probable.
The county’s case totals are 6,458 since the beginning of the pandemic with 4,797 confirmed and 1,661 probable. There were 32 new negative tests, totaling 19,824.
So far, 17,637 partial doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Lawrence County, an increase of 384 since Tuesday. There have been 12,062 full vaccinations administered.
The number of people in Pennsylvania who received both doses is now up to 1,592,201. There are 2,918,012 Pennsylvanians who have received one dose.
At UPMC Jameson, there are no COVID-19 patients hospitalized.
Data reported to the Pennsylvania Health Department indicates there is one available adult ICU bed in the hospital with five currently staffed.
In the hospital, there is one COVID-19 ventilator in use and one adult patient in the COVID-19 intensive care unit.
The state reported 4,667 new cases on Wednesday, bringing its total to 996,617.
There were 48 new deaths across the state, bringing the total to 24,876.
Statewide percent positivity for the week of March 12-18 stood at 6.5 percent.
