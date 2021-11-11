COVID-19 daily update for Nov. 11
|U.S.
|U.S.
|County
|New casesTotal casesNew deathsTotal deaths
|81,18446,626,0341,561755,201
|5,2931,613,3157332,261
|4711,3800274
Lawrence County reported 36 confirmed COVID-19 cases on Thursday.
The county’s death total stayed at 274. The death total for November is 12 after there were 20 deaths in October.
There were also 11 probable cases reported Thursday.
The county’s totals since the beginning of the pandemic are 11,380 cases (7,899 confirmed, 3,481 probable).
The state Health Department also began releasing figures on COVID-19 cases in children, broken down by ages from 0 to 4 and 5 to 18 for the week as well as cumulative since Aug. 16.
From Oct. 27 to Nov. 2, there were five cases among 0 to 4-year-old children (80 cumulative) and 35 cases among 5 to 18-year-olds (600 cumulative).
In Lawrence County, 41,298 partial doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered, up 85 from Wednesday.
There have been 39,119 full vaccination doses administered, up 44 from Wednesday.
The number of Pennsylvanians who are fully vaccinated is up to 6,514,911, which is 72.8 percent of the eligible population. So far, 6,869,892 residents have received one dose.
At UPMC Jameson Hospital, there are 24 COVID-19 patients, up two from Tuesday.
The state health department reported no adult ICU beds are available with eight currently staffed.
There are three COVID-19 ventilators in use and four adult patients in the COVID-19 intensive care unit.
The statewide percent positivity for the week of Oct. 29 to Nov. 4 increased to 9.3 percent from 8.8 percent.
There were 5,293 additional positive cases and 73 new deaths reported Thursday, bringing the respective totals to 1,613,315 and 32,261.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.