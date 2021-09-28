FROM STAFF REPORTS
Lawrence County reported 36 new confirmed COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, state health officials said.
The county’s death total stayed at 239. There have been 10 county deaths since Sept. 1.
There were also 32 probable cases reported Tuesday.
The county’s totals since the beginning of the pandemic are 9,611 cases (6,734 confirmed, 2,877 probable).
The state Health Department also began releasing figures on COVID-19 cases in children, broken down by ages from 0 to 4 and 5 to 18 for the week as well as cumulative since Aug. 16.
From Sept. 15 to Sept. 21, there were 14 cases among 0 to 4-year-old children (50 cumulative) and 75 cases among 5 to 18-year-olds (262 cumulative).
In Lawrence County, 38,350 partial doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered, up 48 from Monday.
There have been 37,098 full vaccination doses administered, a number that is up 23 from Monday.
The number of Pennsylvanians who are fully vaccinated is up to 6,193,136, which is 68.5 percent of the eligible population. So far, 6,422,515 residents have received one dose.
At UPMC Jameson Hospital, there are 13 COVID-19 patients, up from nine on Monday.
The state health department reported one adult ICU bed is available with five currently staffed.
There are no COVID-19 ventilators in use and no adult patients in the COVID-19 intensive care unit.
The statewide percent positivity for the week of Sept. 17 to Sept. 23 stayed at 8.9 percent.
State health officials reported 5,429 new positive cases Tuesday and another 75 deaths, bringing the cumulative totals to 1,420,478 and 29,226, respectively.
